International

The Latest: Syria's UN envoy says US 'invading' country2017-03-24 07:56:27
BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local): 4.p.m Syria's U.N. ambassador says hundreds of American personnel are "invading
Hosni Mubarak, former Egypt president, returns home after years-long detention2017-03-24 07:29:18
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian security official says ousted President Hosni Mubarak is back at home, free following his release from custody after le
Denis Voronenkov, Kremlin critic, killed by Russian agent, Ukraine says2017-03-24 06:49:58
MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says the killer of Kremlin critic Denis Voronenkov, who was gunned down in the Ukrainian capital of Ki
Canada's largest school board stops booking new U.S. travel2017-03-24 04:40:40
TORONTO (AP) — Canada's largest school board will no longer book any trips to the U.S. because of fears students might have trouble at the bord
The Latest: Prince Charles meets with London attack victims2017-03-24 04:35:59
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the attacks in London (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Prince Charles has visited people injured in the London attack, meeting
Shaheen to discuss strategy to counter Russian aggression2017-03-24 01:01:13
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will address a foreign policy forum at the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire on the need for a c
Vermont environmental summit draws Obama climate chief2017-03-24 01:00:33
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama's chief climate negotiator will speak at a Vermont environmental summit. The two-day Leahy Cente
Former Tennessee trade secretary chosen ambassador to Japan2017-03-23 22:17:43
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has selected a former Tennessee secretary for trade and commerce as U.S. ambassador to Japan. William Francis
London attack puts Europe on alert over terror2017-03-23 22:13:08
Countries across Europe tightened security Thursday as investigators in London identified a 52-year-old British-born Muslim man as the attacker who ca
Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz election in Germany to gauge winds of change2017-03-23 21:50:15
BERLIN — An early tell on Europe's most important election this year comes this weekend when the first of three German state elections gauges C
London terror reveals globalist vision's poverty2017-03-23 18:45:06
ANALYSIS/OPINION: As we once again see the multiculturalists in London do the things globalists do after their friends and countrymen get slaughtered
Trump says Charter to invest $25 billion in U.S., hire 20,000 workers2017-03-24 11:25:20
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that Charter Communications Inc has committed to investing $25 billion and hiring 20,000
Trump greenlights Keystone XL pipeline, but other obstacles loom2017-03-24 11:22:08
WASHINGTON/CALGARY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the
Wall St. rises as healthcare bill vote awaited2017-03-24 11:18:40
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of a vote on a healthcare bill that is seen as a test of President Do
China's Zhonghong Zhuoye to buy Blackstone's stake in SeaWorld2017-03-24 11:16:25
(Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said China's Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd would buy Blackstone Group LP's stake in the embattled U.S.-base
EU stalls Russian gas pipeline, but probably won't stop it2017-03-24 11:11:27
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russia has the European Union in a bind.
Mnuchin says U.S. growth prospects not fully reflected in markets2017-03-24 10:47:56
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he believes financial markets could improve "significantly" once t
Core capital goods orders dip, but shipments surge2017-03-24 10:43:19
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery an
PPG to make case for Akzo acquisition to Dutch government officials2017-03-24 10:00:54
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. paint maker PPG meets Dutch government officials on Friday to make the case for its proposed 22.7 b
Toshiba decides on Westinghouse bankruptcy, sees $9 billion in charges: sources2017-03-24 06:59:15
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for ba
How a border tax could divide Boeing and its suppliers2017-03-24 06:11:53
SEATTLE (Reuters) - A U.S. tax overhaul proposed by Republican leaders in Congress would deepen divisions between big manufacturers like Boeing Co and
Oil edges up as Saudis cut supplies to U.S., but global glut remains2017-03-23 23:56:16
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by a fall in Saudi exports to the United States, but overall markets remained under pre
Samsung Elec signals no holding company move for now2017-03-23 22:42:57
SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time, rejecting U.S. ac
Meet 'Power Rangers' Actor Ludi Lin with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)2017-03-24 11:24:18
The new Power Rangers movie is in theaters now and we met up with star Ludi Lin to learn some things about him that you probably don’t know. The
Tatiana Maslany Said Goodbye To 'Orphan Black' Characters With A 'Lot Of Tears And Gratitude'2017-03-24 11:15:41
Orphan Black‘s final season doesn’t debut for another two and a half months (June 10) – but star of the show Tatiana Maslany, has al
Robert Pattinson Suits Up for New Dior Homme Campaign!2017-03-24 11:03:56
Robert Pattinson looks super suave while posing for Dior Homme‘s new Fall 2017 campaign, photographed by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The ne
Ellen DeGeneres Inserts Herself Into 'The Voice' Jam Session (Video)2017-03-24 10:41:17
One thing that Ellen DeGeneres often does on her show is insert herself into videos that she wasn’t originally part of and the latest one involv
Iggy Azalea Debuts Steamy 'Mo Bounce' Music Video - Watch Here!2017-03-24 10:29:14
Just one day after premiering her hot new single, Iggy Azalea drops the official music video for “Mo Bounce,” and you can watch it right h
Selena Gomez Surprises Teens & Inspires Them to Dream Big2017-03-24 10:17:01
Selena Gomez poses for a photo with a fan while visiting a high school as part of an event with The Coach Foundation & Coach‘s national char
John Legend: 'In America' Download, Stream, & Lyrics - Listen Now!2017-03-24 10:07:07
John Legend has released a brand new song titled “In America,” and you can hear it right now! The track was made in support of the 38-year
Future Talks Past Relationship With Ex-Fiance Ciara: 'I Feel Like Everything Happened For A Reason'2017-03-24 09:31:53
Future is opening up even more about his split from ex-fiance Ciara in the latest issue of Billboard magazine! Here’s what the 33-year-old rappe
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Adorably FaceTime On 'Late Night' - Watch Here!2017-03-24 09:03:55
Jake Gyllenhaal proved just how close he is to his Life co-star Ryan Reynolds on last night’s (March 23) episode of Late Nigth With Seth Myers!
Janelle Monae Goes Glam for 'The Dress Address' Launch in NYC!2017-03-24 08:30:47
Janelle Monae has some fun as she arrives at the Dress Address Launch on Thursday (March 23) at the Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York City.
Jimmy Fallon, Migos & The Roots Perform 'Bad and Boujee' Using Office Supplies - Watch Here!2017-03-24 08:25:22
Everyone from Sia, Adele, Madonna and Ed Sheeran have performed a rendition of one of their hit songs using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show
Kesha Has the Most Supportive Boyfriend!2017-03-24 08:00:45
Kesha looked fierce and fabulous as she arrived back in LA! The 30-year-old pop star and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter were spotted making their way
OpenSuse Leap Reinforces Linux Faith2017-03-23 17:09:17
OpenSuse Leap 42.2 goes a long way toward maintaining Suse's reputation for reliability and stability. That said, new users might need a push to take
WikiLeaks Exposes CIA's Device Surveillance Tricks2017-03-23 15:59:29
WikiLeaks has released more Vault 7 documentation online, including details about several CIA projects to infect Apple's Mac computer firmware and op
Google Gives Devs First Look at Android O2017-03-22 19:35:29
Google on Tuesday unveiled a developer preview of the latest version of its mobile operating system, code named "Android O." The new OS is designed
Apple Unveils Budget-Friendly iPad, Dresses iPhone in Red2017-03-22 13:44:20
Apple has announced an iPad update, a red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and a new video-editing app for iOS. The iPad upgrade has a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536-pixel
Cracking the Shell2017-03-21 18:22:13
If you've begun to tinker with your desktop Linux terminal, you may be ready to take a deeper dive. You're no longer put off by references to "term
Apple May Alter the AR Competition2017-03-21 13:35:44
Apple is stockpiling resources to make a splash in the augmented reality market. The company reportedly is not only marshaling internal resources behi
IBM Launches Enterprise-Strength Blockchain as a Service2017-03-20 18:36:09
IBM has unveiled the first enterprise-ready Blockchain as a Service offering based on The Linux Foundation's open source Hyperledger Fabric. IBM Bloc
Why Tech Can't Help Donald Trump and Most CEOs2017-03-20 13:15:38
The new president is making almost the identical mistake President Obama made during his first two years. Trump has picked a major entitlement to hang
Google Unveils Guetzli, Open Source JPEG Encoder, to Speed Browsing2017-03-18 13:38:13
Google on Thursday announced Guetzli, a new contribution to its evolving set of tools for the open source community. Guetzli is an encoder that allows
Crafty Phishing Technique Can Trick Even Tech-Savvy Gmail Users2017-03-17 13:45:33
Gmail users recently have been targeted by a sophisticated series of phishing attacks that use emails from a known contact. The emails contain an imag
Slackel Openbox Plays Hard to Get2017-03-16 18:03:18
Slackel's Openbox edition is a lightweight operating system that offers reliable performance once you get the box open. It is not an ideal OS for eve
Pro-Turkey Hackers Hit Prominent Twitter Accounts2017-03-16 17:06:13
Hundreds, if not thousands, of Twitter users, many of them high-profile, were hacked Tuesday by someone who appeared to support Turkey in its diplomat
Witness 60 Years of Glorious F1 Race Car Evolution2017-03-24 07:30:51
From the front engined tubes to of yore to the mystic aerodynamic future. The post Witness 60 Years of Glorious F1 Race Car Evolution appeared first o
The Fight to Wrap Cheapo Cars in Luxurious Silence2017-03-23 09:00:32
The joy of quiet, long reserved for the fanciest drivers, is making its way down market. The post The Fight to Wrap Cheapo Cars in Luxurious Silence a
Flight Lab: Inside the Model Plane Shop Where NASA Flies the Future2017-03-22 12:30:46
Here's where NASA tests the next generation of aircraft—and the wings that could fly on Mars. The post Flight Lab: Inside the Model Plane Shop
AutoX Slaps $50 Webcams on a Car to Make It Drive Itself2017-03-22 11:30:14
The startup wants to prove that driverless cars can be more affordable. The post AutoX Slaps $50 Webcams on a Car to Make It Drive Itself appeared fir
Google Maps Supercharges Location Sharing, Begins Drooling Over Your Data2017-03-22 10:00:22
With a new feature, the mapping market heats up. The post Google Maps Supercharges Location Sharing, Begins Drooling Over Your Data appeared first on
Thank These Riveting Robots for Planes That Don’t Fall Apart2017-03-21 10:30:46
New robots on the Everett, Washington assembly line install the rivets that keep your plane in one piece. The post Thank These Riveting Robots for Pla
Keep Riding the Subway, by All Means, But Know It’s Not as Green as You Think2017-03-21 07:00:25
If your goal is reducing emissions, just plopping down a subway line won't cut it. The post Keep Riding the Subway, by All Means, But Know
The TSA’s New Ban on Laptops in Cabins May Not Be the Worst Thing2017-03-20 20:42:26
The #electronicsban bears the marks of a targeted reaction to a specific threat. The post The TSA's New Ban on Laptops in Cabins May Not Be the Worst
Running Delivery Trucks on Trolley Wires Isn’t as Crazy as It Sounds2017-03-20 11:30:43
Electric trucks would cut dramatically pollution, but batteries won't cut it. Cables strung over the highway could supply power instead. The post Run
5 Essentials for Your Super-Long Car Commute2017-03-19 07:00:08
Your new gig's a mega-commute from chez vous, and self-driving cars are a few years off. Here are some friends to keep you company. The post 5 Essent
A Simple Theory for Uber’s Waymo Mess: Plain Old Sloppiness2017-03-17 19:39:27
Waymo's lawsuit alleging an Uber employee stole its self-driving car tech could be the case of a startup acquisition gone very, very awry. The post A
Cars Now Talk to Other Cars, if You’re Into That Sort of Thing2017-03-16 06:15:29
Your guide to vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and what it means for road safety. The post Cars Now Talk to Other Cars, if You’re Into That Sor
In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Power Rangers,' 'Life,' 'CHIPs' and More2017-03-24 10:00:00
Read what THR's critics are saying about Woody Harrelson in 'Wilson' and the jazz documentary 'I Called Him Morgan.'read more
'Power Rangers' Star: Why an LGBTQ Superhero Is a Big Step Forward (Guest Column)2017-03-24 09:00:00
David Yost, who left the '90s show after facing harassment for being gay, writes that the Lionsgate reboot "really stepped up to the plate."read mo
Why 'Life' Director Thinks Ryan Reynolds Is Maturing Into an Oscar Winner2017-03-24 08:30:00
"I could see he had access to a whole different kind of emotionality than he did as a younger actor," says Daniel Espinosa.read more
'Power Rangers' Co-Creator on Lost TV Pilot and Salary Dispute Rumors2017-03-24 08:00:00
Shuki Levy looks back on years of trying to convince a network to pick up the show that would become a phenomeon. read more
Rupert Everett on His Directorial Debut, Oscar Wilde as a "Christ Figure" for the Gay Community2017-03-24 07:01:18
The British actor describes his biopic 'The Happy Prince' as "a road movie" of Wilde's "journey from prison to the grave."read more
Filmart: South Korea's Finecut Inks Deals for 'House of the Disappeared'2017-03-24 05:22:59
The mystery thriller starring 'Lost' star Yunjin Kim was pre-sold to multiple territories, while additional deals were struck for Kim Ki-duk's 'Th
'Life' Star Ariyon Bakare on Wanting to Be America’s "Elegant Black British Guy"2017-03-24 04:44:49
The British star talks losing out to Mahershala Ali on 'Hidden Figures,' swapping London for L.A. and how he landed a part in 'Rogue One' without
Romanian Director Cristian Mungiu Named Jury President of Shanghai Film Festival2017-03-24 02:37:13
Considered one of the leading lights of the Romanian New Wave, Mungiu burst onto the international scene in 2007 with his Palme d'Or winner '4 Month
Jay Z, Weinstein Co. Team on Trayvon Martin Film, Doc Series2017-03-23 20:30:15
The company acquired two books about the black high school student who was killed by George Zimmerman.read more
Box Office: 'Power Rangers' Picks Up $3.6M Thursday2017-03-23 20:28:05
Sony's space horror-thriller 'Life' and Warner Bros.' 'CHIPs' also open wide this weekend.read more
'Me Before You' Director in Talks to Tackle Disney's 'The One and Only Ivan' (Exclusive)2017-03-23 19:01:59
read more
Trailer Debut: 'Casting JonBenet'2017-03-23 19:01:53
Kitty Green's film, which revisits the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, will air on Netflix beginning April 28.read more
Rogue One Director Breaks Down Vader’s Big Scene in New Video2017-03-24 10:51:31
Gareth Edwards, the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, goes into detail about Darth Vader's final scene and his own cameo.
The 15 Most Powerful Zords (And Megazords) In Power Rangers2017-03-24 10:40:16
Power Rangers is finally here, but before you see the new Megazord, take a moment to check out the classics.
Deadpool Creator Praises Ryan Reynolds & Zazie Beetz’s Chemistry2017-03-24 10:36:36
Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld says the "chemistry is going to be spectacular" between Ryan Reynolds and Domino actress Zazie Beetz.
Fate of the Furious Clip: Vin Diesel’s Car’s On Fire2017-03-24 10:31:31
A new clip for The Fate of the Furious has been released showing Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in a street race - only for his car to burst into flame
Power Rangers Spoilers Discussion2017-03-24 08:40:05
Want to talk Power Rangers spoilers without ruining the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie reboot for those who haven’t seen it? This is the pl
Peaky Blinders Season 4 Casts Adrien Brody2017-03-24 08:35:19
As filming starts on the fourth season of period gangster show Peaky Blinders, we learn that Adrian Brody is joining the series.
Power Rangers Review2017-03-24 08:35:09
Power Rangers has mixed success with its efforts to modernize the franchise, but offers enough playful storytelling and spectacle to offset its flaws.
Riverdale: Molly Ringwald Arrives as Archie’s Mother in New Synopsis2017-03-24 08:24:40
The synopsis for an upcoming Riverdale episode and an interview with star KJ Apa reveal more about guest star Molly Ringwald's role as Archie's mom.
Marvel’s Unworthy Thor Gives a Tease of Ragnarok2017-03-24 08:10:36
Marvel's comic book Thor is without his hammer - and up against Thanos and Hela's plotting.
Spider-Man: 15 Different Versions Of Venom2017-03-24 02:59:24
Eddie Brock, Lee Price, and Flash Thompson aren't the only Venoms around. Find out who else has bonded with Spider-Man's infamous alien symbiote.
15 Games So Bad (Or Offensive) Nintendo Wants You To Forget About Them2017-03-24 02:05:35
Nintendo has been responsible for some of the greatest games of all time. We look at some of the embarrassing titles they're unlikely to shout about.
FOX’s X-Men TV Series Starts Production; Set Photo Released2017-03-23 22:58:27
Executive Producer for the new X-Men TV series, Lauren Shuler Donner, took to Twitter to share a bts photo and announce the start of filming.
This sensory wearable is designed for flirting2017-03-24 09:05:19
With people more likely to be locking eyes with their smartphone screens these days when they’re hanging around in public, the London-base
Post Intelligence says it can make your tweets better2017-03-23 18:42:13
Social media can be hard. I’m not speaking hypothetically here. There have definitely been days where I’ve thought, Shoot, it’
Soundcloud confirms new $70M credit line after failing to close $100M round2017-03-23 12:45:06
Soundcloud — the popular, but unprofitable platform that lets creators post and share music and other audio files — may have be
Facebook introduces a new ad format — product-focused ‘collections’2017-03-23 12:04:07
Facebook is introducing a new ad format that should help retailers showcase their products. The last big addition to Facebook’s ad lineup
Facebook Messenger rolls out mention alerts and message Reaction emoji2017-03-23 11:00:05
Group chat will get a bit less chaotic with the global rollout of two Facebook Messenger features it was previously testing in Vietnam. Users ca
Instagram begins blurring some sensitive content, opens two-factor to all2017-03-23 10:40:50
Instagram is already doing a lot to spot and censor posts that violate its community guidelines, like outright porn, but now it’s also tak
Facebook tests an enhanced local search and discovery feature offering business suggestions2017-03-22 16:03:47
Facebook is testing an enhanced local search feature that could see the social network creeping in on Google Maps, Foursquare and Yelp territory
Facebook Live adds PC game and desktop live streaming2017-03-22 13:00:39
Facebook is taking a swing at Twitch while also one-upping its mobile live streaming video competitors. Today, all users can go Live directly fr
Adobe’s Project Fleek connects marketers and social video influencers2017-03-22 09:54:04
Adobe is testing out a new product called Fleek, offering marketers a new way to recruit and manage video influencers for promotional campaigns.
Coffee Meets Bagel introduces $35/month premium membership to fight ghosting2017-03-22 09:20:09
Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating site that focuses on high-quality, limited matches, has today announced the launch of a premium tier of the servi
Australian agency reverses ban on ‘Outlast 2’ after worldwide edit of challenged scenes2017-03-24 11:27:12
Outlast 2, the highly anticipated survival-horror sequel, will be released in Australia, a week after the ratings board initially refused it classific
‘Mass Effect Andromeda’ animations may be weird because they’re not all handmade2017-03-24 11:15:11
The strange facial animations some gamers have reported seeing in Mass Effect Andromeda, could be caused by a faulty automated script, rather than poo
Guess Connect Touch: Our First Take2017-03-24 11:08:50
With plenty of experience in the world of smart wearables, Guess has finally launched its first full smartwatch -- the Guess Connect Touch with Androi
German tuner turns the cheeky little Fiat 500 into the hottest of all hatches2017-03-24 10:46:19
A German tuner named Pogea Racing has built a hotter version of the Fiat 500 Abarth. It offers BMW M5-like performance, nimble handling, and aggressiv
How to choose a great battery pack for the Nintendo Switch2017-03-24 10:15:50
With the power of an external battery pack, you can drastically increase the portable life of your Nintendo Switch. Here's how to choose a solid batt
New app ClipCall uses AI to connect homeowners and repair guys2017-03-24 09:27:41
A new free app, ClipCall, matches homeowners with the right service professional and handles quotes, transactions, and reviews. Just make a short vide
‘Has-Been Heroes’: Our first take2017-03-24 09:15:58
Has-Been Heroes blends together the real-time strategy and action genres, but its chance-based difficulty limits the fun.
The post ‘Has-Been He
The 20 best keyboards for every iPad, from the Mini to the Pro2017-03-24 09:15:23
Whether you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet or merely want to increase your typing speed, a physical keyboard is the perfect companio
Hydrogen-powered train with zero emissions completes test run in Germany2017-03-24 08:15:38
A test run of the world's first zero emission train, the Coradia iLint, has been completed in Germany, paving the way for future tests and the eventu
Smart glove gives bikers turn-by-turn navigation2017-03-24 07:14:03
A smartphone mounted on handlebars isn't always the best way to follow directions when you're out on your motorbike. So say hello to the TurnPoint,
Pay for Twitter? A subscription service for power users could be in the cards2017-03-23 21:12:01
Twitter may overhaul TweetDeck to include a bunch of extra features that power users of the management tool would be asked to pay for. Screenshots of
Cooking made easier: Midea announces upcoming line of small appliances2017-03-23 20:08:15
Kitchen appliances make cooking easier. Yet, when appliances don't look good, they often spend their time behind cabinet doors. To keep kitchens look
Redskins propose rule to not wear 'Color Rush' uniform because it's 'garish'2017-03-24 11:32:00
The Redskins aren't fans of their 'Color Rush' look
NCAA Tournament 2017: Wisconsin makes case as best basketball and football power2017-03-24 11:16:00
One school that could have a case, fittingly, is Florida -- which plays Wisconsin on Friday night
Luke Rockhold rips UFC's matchmaking: 'This isn't WWE, this is fighting'2017-03-24 11:15:00
The former middleweight champion is willing to take on heavyweight Fabricio Werdum if needed
Cavs' Kyrie Irving says this season has been 'very, very weird' compared to 2015-162017-03-24 11:13:13
Hold up, let's not forget how weird Cleveland was last season
Browns' Joe Thomas likes Mitchell Trubisky best among all college QBs in NFL Draft2017-03-24 11:04:00
If it's one thing the Browns need it's a franchise quarterback
Knicks' Derrick Rose says winning is more important than money in free agency2017-03-24 10:35:54
You'd think that would eliminate New York, but he said he wants to stay
Bears sign Mark Sanchez, may be out on drafting a first-round QB2017-03-24 10:35:00
Chicago's quarterback plan is an interesting one
Jorge Linares vs. Anthony Crolla II: Fight card, preview, odds, start time2017-03-24 10:29:51
Mikey Garcia in line to face winner of Saturday's lightweight title bout from England
Avalanche, Senators in Sweden: NHL to return to Europe for first time in six years2017-03-24 10:15:00
2017 SAHP NHL Global Series will pit Ottawa and Colorado against each other in Stockholm
The Giants are likely to lose key reliever Will Smith to Tommy John surgery2017-03-24 10:14:10
Giants southpaw Will Smith likely needs Tommy John surgery
Jonathan Stewart signs contract extension, Panthers still could draft a RB2017-03-24 09:34:00
Stewart turned 30 on Tuesday and is entering his 10th NFL season
WATCH: Furious Messi hurls insults in official's face and refuses to shake his hand2017-03-24 09:34:00
Messi was in no mood for a handshake with this guy
Libra Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Your personal problems may ruin mental happiness but involve yourself in some mental exercise by reading something interesting to cope
Aquarius Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Self-improvement projects will pay off in more than one way- You will feel better and confident about yourself. You will make good mon
Taurus Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Friends supportive and will keep you happy. Investment in antiques and jewelry will bring gains and prosperity. For some- a new arriva
Sagittarius Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Your rude behaviour would spoil the mood of your wife. You must realize that disrespect and taking someone for granted severely jeopar
Gemini Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Only you know what is best for you- so be strong and bold and take quick decisions and be prepared to live with the results. Even tho
Aries Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Inject a bright beautiful and glorious picture in your mind to uplift your spirits. Use what you already have before rushing out to bu
Cancer Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Ruffle of temper could lead to a argument and confrontation. Today you should focus on issues related to land, real estate, or cultur
Scorpio Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Your willingness to help each and everyone will leave you tired and exhausted. Be secretive about your investments and about your fut
Leo Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Performance of your child may give you immense pleasure. Incase you are looking for ways to make little extra money- invest in secure
Capricorn Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Unexpected travel can be tiring. Financial problems ruin your ability to think constructively. Short trip to the relative brings momen
Virgo Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Your anxiety will disappear as you take command of the situation. You are likely to understand that it is as unsubstantial as a soap b
Pisces Horoscope 24 Mar 20172017-03-24 06:13:22
AstroSage.com,
Long ailments should not be ignored they might cause some problems. It's another high-energy day and unexpected gains are foreseen. P
Aries Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
You are a lot more interested in paying attention to your wants than you are to your needs. Although you probably already have plans for the day, you
Taurus Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
Much to your surprise -- and delight -- the good times continue to roll. You feel as if you are still floating from something great that happened a fe
Gemini Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
The more you concentrate, the more difficult the problem you are dealing with seems to become. In your current condition, you could stare at this thin
Cancer Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
This is a great time to explore the road less traveled. Why sit around thinking about what might have been when there is still time to actually obtain
Leo Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
Don`t be surprised if the things that normally come easily to you require more of an effort today. All of the energy that you spent during the last fe
Virgo Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
Nothing is out of reach. You`re the seat of knowledge, the voice of reason and the soul of wit. Of course, you`d rather not extend yourself when your
Libra Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
Is there a possibility that the little voice inside your head is trying to lead you astray? It seems that right now you`ll attempt to rationalize just
Scorpio Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
You`re about to reach the pinnacle of personal or professional success, but was the price you paid too high? Even as you go over the top, it`s importa
Sagittarius Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
Don`t get ahead of yourself, Sagittarius. It`s tempting to brag about something that is close to being finished, but nothing is for sure at this point
Capricorn Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
Others can try your patience or attempt to sabotage what you`re working on, but it takes a lot more than a feeble attempt to wear you down. In fact, y
Aquarius Horoscope for Friday, March 24, 20172017-03-24 08:12:22
An intense connection with someone new could cause you to pick up and move to a completely new location without warning. The people in your life shoul
-
No matter what kind of curve ball the day throws you, you have the power to catch it -- as long as you don`t duck out of the way, that is. Although th